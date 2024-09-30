Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

A man is convicted in the killing of noted Rio de Janeiro councilwoman Marielle Franco

A judge has convicted a man of obstructing the investigation into the assassination of Rio de Janeiro councilwoman Marielle Franco and sentenced him to five years in prison

Via AP news wire
Monday 30 September 2024 20:39
Brazil Slain Councilwoman
Brazil Slain Councilwoman (AP)

A judge has convicted a man of obstructing the investigation into the assassination of Rio de Janeiro councilwoman Marielle Franco and sentenced him to five years in prison.

The conviction of Edilson Barbosa dos Santos was the first in the 2018 shooting death of Franco, who was prominent as the only Black woman on the council and as a bisexual. Dos Santos was accused of dismantling a car used in the drive-by shooting, and his convicted was published Monday by the Rio de Janeiro state court.

Former policeman Ronnie Lessa has confessed to killing Franco as part of a plea bargain, but he has yet to be sentenced.

In March, federal lawmaker Chiquinho Brazão and his brother Domingos Brazão, a member of Rio state’s accounts watchdog, were detained on suspicion of ordering the killing of Franco. Both are allegedly connected to criminal groups, known as militias, which illegally charge residents for various services.

Both have denied any wrongdoing in the case.

