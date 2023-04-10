Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Avalanche kills 6, including mountain guides, in French Alps

French local authorities say the death toll from Sunday’s avalanche in the French Alps has risen to six, including two mountain guides

Via AP news wire
Monday 10 April 2023 12:52
France Deadly Avalanche
France Deadly Avalanche

The death toll from Sunday's avalanche in the French Alps rose to six, including two mountain guides, local authorities said Monday.

The prosecutor’s office in Bonneville, in the Haute-Savoie region, said the body of a sixth person was found after searches resumed on Monday morning.

The prefecture of Haute-Savoie said one person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. Eight other people were found unharmed.

No details have been provided on the identity of the victims.

The avalanche on Sunday rolled down the Armancette glacier in Contamines-Montjoie, in the Haute-Savoie region, some 30 kilometers (almost 20 miles) southwest of Chamonix.

Recommended

The Alps are a prime vacation spot over France’s Easter long weekend. The local France-Bleu radio station put the size of the avalanche at 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) long and 100 meters (328 feet) wide.

National weather agency Meteo France had not issued a specific avalanche warning for Sunday, assessing the risk as “limited.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in