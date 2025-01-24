Valérie André, aviator and parachutist who became France's first female general, dies aged 102

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Valérie André, a French aviator and parachutist who became the first woman to become a general officer in France, has died. She was 102.

France's ministry of armies and the French presidency said André died on Jan. 21.

André, who had a medicine degree and flew for the first time as a teenager, combined her two passions and became a military doctor, serving in Indochina and later in Algeria.

“Despite the danger, exhaustion, harsh conditions, and the life-or-death pressure that permeated this environment - or perhaps precisely because of these challenges - Valérie André developed a passion for this extreme mission, staying as close as possible to the soldiers she served," the French presidency said.

“To support them even more effectively, she trained as a helicopter pilot. Her flight log quickly filled with hundreds of casualty evacuations, first in the Vietnamese theater and later in Algeria.”

Known as “Madame Ventilator,” she left for the war during the French occupation of Indochina as part of the expeditionary corps, serving as a medical captain.

Initially assigned to the My Tho hospital in 1949, she later became a neurosurgery assistant in Saigon. It was at this time that she made her first military parachute jumps to help the wounded in the most isolated areas.

“There are no perilous missions, only missions that must be accomplished at all costs, because human life is at stake,” she was quoted as saying in a statement by the ministry of armies.

At the end of the Algeria War, André returned to France to continue her career as a medical officer and championed the role of women in the military, paving the way for their greater inclusion.

She was the first woman in France to reach the rank of general officer, ultimately wearing the three stars of Inspector General of the Army Medical Corps.