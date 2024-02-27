New York Philharmonic's outgoing director Jaap van Zweden will lead a French radio orchestra

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Outgoing New York Philharmonic music director Jaap van Zweden will assume the same role with Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France starting with the 2026-27 season.

The French orchestra said Tuesday that van Zweden will work with the orchestra for four weeks per season. He will be music director designate for the 2025-26 season.

The 63-year-old began in New York in September 2018 and his six-season tenure that ends this season is the shortest since Pierre Boulez succeeded Leonard Bernstein and led the orchestra from 1971-77.

Van Zweden has been music director of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra since 2012-13 and also is leaving at the end of this season. He started last month as music director of the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra.