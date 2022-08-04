Jump to content
French PM announces the creation of new LGBTQ ambassador job

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has announced the creation of a new position of ambassador for LGBTQ rights, in efforts to fight discrimination across the world

Via AP news wire
Thursday 04 August 2022 13:20
France Politics
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Thursday announced the creation of a new position of ambassador for LGBTQ rights in efforts to fight discrimination across the world.

Borne spoke while visiting an LGBTQ center in Orleans, central France, on the 40th anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality in the country.

Borne said an ambassador will be named by the end of the year and will notably be in charge of pushing for universal decriminalization of homosexuality and trans identity.

She also announced the creation of a 3 million-euro ($3.05 million) fund to finance ten new LGBT+ centers, in addition to the 35 already existing in France.

Borne’s announcements followed criticism of the government after one minister made comments seen as stigmatizing homosexuality and LGBTQ people.

Asked about her opposition to France’s 2013 law authorizing gay marriage and adoption, the minister, Caroline Cayeux, said: “I have a lot of friends among all those people. ” The remarks last month shocked many LGBTQ people and activists against discrimination and abuse, and provoked calls for her resignation.

On Thursday, Borne said that “the President of the Republic’s approach, my approach, the government’s approach is not ambiguous: we will continue to fight to make progress on the rights of the LGBTQ."

Borne added that the minister “made unfortunate comments, she apologized.”

