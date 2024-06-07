Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Paris Olympics organizers unveil a display of the five Olympic rings mounted on the Eiffel Tower

The Paris Olympics organizers have unveiled a display of the five Olympic rings mounted on the Eiffel Tower as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the Summer Games

Via AP news wire
Friday 07 June 2024 06:21

Paris Olympics organizers unveil a display of the five Olympic rings mounted on the Eiffel Tower

Show all 5

The Paris Olympics organizers on Friday unveiled a display of the five Olympic rings mounted on the Eiffel Tower as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the Summer Games.

The structure of rings, made of recycled French steel, will be displayed on the south side of the 135-year-old landmark in central Paris, overlooking the Seine River.

The hugely popular historic monument in central Paris has seen soaring visitor numbers in the lead-up to the Games in the French capital.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in