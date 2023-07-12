German opposition leader replaces a top aide as he tries to improve standing in polls

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Germany's opposition leader is replacing one of his party's top officials with an ally as he tries to improve its standing in polls and capitalize on discontent with the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Friedrich Merz, the leader of the center-right Christian Democratic Union, announced on Tuesday that he was replacing Mario Czaja as the party's general secretary — the official responsible for day-to-day political strategy. On Wednesday, the party leadership approved Merz's proposal of Carsten Linnemann as his replacement.

Linnemann is a pro-business conservative whose politics are considered in line with the party leader's and who comes from the same western region. Czaja, who represents an eastern Berlin district in parliament, has a more liberal profile and his appointment was viewed as an attempt to reflect the breadth of the party. The change is likely to signal tougher rhetoric against the government.

“We are seeing noticeable polarization in Germany and inflation that is solidifying above 5% ... and in such times people expect orientation and support from politicians,” Linnemann told a news conference Wednesday. “That's exactly what the government isn't doing.”

Merz was elected to lead the party of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, of whom he was a one-time rival and longtime critic, in December 2021 — three months after the two-party Union bloc, which it dominates, lost a national election to Scholz's center-left Social Democrats.

Scholz's three-party coalition faces headwind over high immigration, a contentious plan to replace home heating systems and a reputation for infighting, while inflation remains high. The Union bloc leads national polls, but with lackluster ratings of under 30%, while support for the far-right Alternative for Germany has been rising.

Czaja faced criticism for keeping too low a profile and failing to boost the party's standing. Linnemann, who is already in charge of work on a new party program, takes his job on an acting basis until a party convention next year can formally elect him.

Merz declined Wednesday to detail the reasons for the change, a decision that he said was made together with Czaja. He said it had been a difficult decision and thanked Czaja for his part in a “successful new beginning” after the 2021 election.