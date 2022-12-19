FTX founder expected to drop fight against extradition to US

Jump to content

Sam Bankman-Fried arrived a courthouse in the Bahamas Monday morning where he is expected to tell a judge he will not fight extradition to the U.S., where he faces multiple criminal and civil charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX

Associated Press
Monday 19 December 2022 15:17

Sam Bankman-Fried arrived a courthouse in the Bahamas Monday morning and is expected to tell a judge he will not fight extradition to the U.S., where he faces multiple criminal and civil charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

The decision comes just a week after Bankman-Fried’s lawyers had initially said that they planned to fight extradition. He was expected to remain in custody at the Bahamas department of corrections until an extradition hearing on Feb. 8,

Bahamian authorities arrested Bankman-Fried last Monday at the request of the U.S. government.

