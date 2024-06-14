Barkov, Bobrovsky and the Panthers beat Oilers 4-3 in Game 3 to move within win of Stanley Cup title

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Aleksander Barkov and Sergei Bobrovsky led the way as the Florida Panthers moved within a victory of their first Stanley Cup title, holding on to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in Game 3 of the final Thursday night.

Game 4 is Saturday night in Edmonton. The Panthers have not won a championship since coming into the NHL in 1993.

Barkov set up a goal and scored another, while Bobrovsky made 32 saves. Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored, with the Panthers pouncing on turnovers and quieting a fired up Edmonton crowd until the Oilers mounted a third-period rally that fell short.

It will take a comeback done just four times in league playoff history and once in the final — back in 1942 — to bring the Cup back to Canada.

