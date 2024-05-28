Jump to content

Aid deliveries suspended after rough seas damage US-built temporary pier in Gaza, 3 US officials say

Tara Copp
Tuesday 28 May 2024 18:00
Israel Palestinians
Israel Palestinians (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A U.S. built temporary pier that had been used to deliver additional humanitarian aid into Gaza was damaged by rough seas and has temporarily suspended operations. That’s according to three U.S. officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday. The Joint Logistics Over The Shore, or JLOTS, pier only began operations last week and had provided an additional way to get critically needed food to Gaza.

