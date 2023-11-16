Jump to content

Ethics panel says it found 'substantial evidence' of lawbreaking by Republican Rep. George Santos

The House Ethics panel says it has found “substantial evidence” of lawbreaking by Republican Rep. George Santos of New York and has referred its findings to the Justice Department

Kevin Freking
Thursday 16 November 2023 15:14
George-Santos-Fundraiser
George-Santos-Fundraiser
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The House Ethics panel said Thursday it has found “substantial evidence” of lawbreaking by Republican Rep. George Santos of New York and has referred its findings to the Justice Department.

The committee said that Santos’ conduct warrants public condemnation, is beneath the dignity of the office, and has brought severe discredit upon the House.

Santos has maintained his innocence and refused to resign despite calls from many of his colleagues to do so.

