Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Former Georgia bulldog mascot Uga X dies with 2 national championships during his term

Former Georgia mascot Uga X, whose eight-year run included back-to-back national championships, has died

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 23 January 2024 18:11
Georgia Uga Mascot Dies Football
Georgia Uga Mascot Dies Football
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Former Georgia mascot Uga X, whose eight-year run included back-to-back national championships, died Tuesday.

Uga X, part of the line of English bulldog mascots which began in 1955, was 2 when he began his run on the Sanford Stadium sideline in 2015. The bulldog known as “Que” retired in a ceremony at the Bulldogs' 2023 spring football game. Another English bulldog puppy, Uga XI, known as Boom, took over for the 2023 season.

The Seiler family, led by Charles Seiler, based in Savannah, Georgia, has maintained the line of mascots for almost 70 years. The family said Uga X, who was 10 years old, died peacefully at his home in Savannah.

With Uga X as mascot, Georgia posted a 91-18 record from 2015-2022, including the 2021 and 2022 national championships, two Southeastern Conference titles and seven New Year's Six bowl appearances.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in