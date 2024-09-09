AP PHOTOS: Church services help Georgia residents mourn victims of school shootings

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Church services with music and testimonials helped many to mourn the four people who died in the school shooting earlier in the week in Winder, Georgia.

The shooting Wednesday morning at Apalachee High School in Winder, outside Atlanta, has left the father and son behind bars, families planning funerals as law enforcement continues to investigate the case.

Fourteen-year-old Colt Gray stands charged with four counts of murder, accused of using a semiautomatic assault-style rifle to kill two students and two teachers this week at his high school. He had his first hearing Friday after being charged as an adult in the latest mass shooting at a school in the U.S.

Immediately after that hearing, his father, 54-year-old Colin Gray, appeared in the same courtroom, charged with multiple offenses for allowing his son to have a weapon.

This selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

