Water main break disrupts businesses, tourist attractions in downtown Atlanta, other areas of city

Atlanta officials say a water main break has interrupted water service and led to low water pressure in the city’s downtown and other parts of Georgia’s capital

Via AP news wire
Friday 31 May 2024 21:33
Atlanta Water Woes
Atlanta Water Woes (2024 Atlanta Journal Constitution)

A water main break has interrupted water service and led to low water pressure in the city's downtown and other parts of Georgia's capital.

Crews on Friday were “working aggressively” to make emergency repairs to the 32-inch water main, the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said in a statement.

“Water service has been temporarily interrupted, affecting residents, businesses, and hydrants in the area,” the agency said.

Some Atlanta and Fulton County offices closed because of the issue, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Tourist attractions were also affected, including the Georgia Aquarium which ended operations early, the newspaper reported.

Zoo Atlanta closed early, at 1 p.m. Friday, because of the water pressure issues, the zoo announced. The zoo, southeast of the downtown area, “has contingency plans in place to ensure that the animals have access to water,” it said in a statement.

