Rosalynn Carter, 96-year-old former first lady, is in hospice care at home, Carter Center says

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is in hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia, The Carter Center announced

Bill Barrow
Friday 17 November 2023 20:15

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is in hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia, the Carter Center announced Friday.

The center said the 96-year-old is at home with former President Jimmy Carter, now 99. The Carter family said through the statement that they are “grateful for the outpouring of love and support.”

The family announced earlier this year that the former first lady is suffering from dementia. The former president entered hospice care at home in February.

They have been married for more than 77 years, through his rise from their Georgia farm to his election to the presidency in 1976. After his 1980 defeat, the couple established The Carter Center in Atlanta as a global center to advocate human rights, democracy and public health.

