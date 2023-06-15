Jump to content

Man attacks 2 women near Neuschwanstein castle in Germany, killing one

Authorities say a tourist has died after a man attacked her and a companion near Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany

Via AP news wire
Thursday 15 June 2023 14:07
Germany Attack
Germany Attack
(AP2011)

A tourist died after a man attacked her and a companion near Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany, authorities said Thursday.

The incident near the popular tourist attraction close to the Austrian border happened Wednesday afternoon. Prosecutors in nearby Kempten said the two women, age 21 and 22, had met the 30-year-old suspect — who also had gone to the castle as a tourist — for the first time shortly beforehand.

The attack took place near the Marienbruecke, a bridge over a gorge close to the castle that offers a famous view of Neuschwanstein, German news agency dpa reported.

Authorities said the three apparently took a path to a viewpoint, where the man attacked the younger woman. The 22-year-old rushed to help her companion, and the man allegedly pushed her down a steep slope, they said.

Prosecutors said that after what may have been an attempted sexual assault, the man allegedly also pushed the younger woman down the slope. She was taken by helicopter to a hospital, where she died overnight.

The man initially fled but was arrested, police said.

There was no immediate word on where the victims and the suspect came from. Neuschwanstein is one of Germany's most popular tourist attractions.

