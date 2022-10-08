Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Trains halted for hours in northern Germany, sabotage seen

Train services were halted temporarily across a swath of northern Germany after a communication system failed, an outage that the national railway operator said was caused by sabotage

Via AP news wire
Saturday 08 October 2022 12:30
Germany Railway Standstill
Germany Railway Standstill
((c) Copyright 2022, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten)

Train services were halted temporarily across a swath of northern Germany on Saturday after a communication system failed, an outage that the national railway operator said was caused by sabotage.

Operator Deutsche Bahn said early Saturday that no long-distance or regional trains were running in the northwestern states of Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony and Bremen. That meant that trains between Berlin and Cologne, and between the capital and Amsterdam, also weren’t running, while trains from Denmark weren’t crossing the border into Germany.

After a nearly three-hour suspension, Deutsche Bahn said the problem — a “failure of the digital train radio system" — had been resolved but that some disruption could still be expected.

Deutsche Bahn said later Saturday that the disruption was caused by “sabotage of cables that are essential for railway traffic,” and that security authorities had opened an investigation, German news agency dpa reported.

There was no immediate word on who might have been responsible.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in