Germany plans to drop mask-wearing mandate on planes
The German government plans to drop a requirement for people to wear masks on flights to and from the country
The German government plans to drop a requirement for people to wear masks on flights to and from the country, though the health minister said Tuesday that it could be reimposed if coronavirus cases rise sharply.
The rules mandating masks on flights run through Sept. 23, and the smallest party in the coalition government, the libertarian Free Democratic Party, has pressed for an end to them. The initial draft for this fall's rules foresaw an obligation to wear N95-type masks on planes as well as long-distance trains and buses.
Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told reporters in Berlin that “next to no masks are worn on international flights — the rules have been loosened there." He said Germany's biggest airline, Lufthansa, had said repeatedly that the mandate “can no longer be implemented, so we have refrained from this and are limiting ourselves to the domestic areas where this is possible.”
Lauterbach said that mask-wearing on trains and buses remains “sensible and necessary,” but pointed to better air circulation in planes.
But he said that if COVID-19 cases increase sharply this fall, the government could issue an order reimposing the mask mandate on planes.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/covid-19-pandemic
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.