Person taken hostage in southern Germany, but rescued unharmed

Police say that a person was taken hostage at a cafe in the southern German city of Ulm but later rescued unharmed

Via AP news wire
Friday 26 January 2024 21:42
Germany Police Operation
Germany Police Operation
A person was taken hostage in a cafe in the southern German city of Ulm on Friday night but was later rescued unharmed, police said.

At about 6:45 p.m. local time, an armed man reportedly took an individual hostage inside a Starbucks in the city center, police said. At 8:20 p.m., the suspect left the building with the hostage and tried to flee.

Officers fired shots as the assailant sought to escape and were able to arrest the suspect, police said in a statement. The hostage was unharmed.

Further details about the suspect and the victim were not immediately available

.

