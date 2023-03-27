Jump to content

Strike over pay paralyzes rail, air travel in Germany

Trains, planes and public transit systems stood still across much of Germany on Monday as labor unions called a major one-day strike over salaries in an effort to win inflation-busting raises for their members

Via AP news wire
Monday 27 March 2023 08:20

Strike over pay paralyzes rail, air travel in Germany

Trains, planes and public transit systems stood still across much of Germany on Monday as labor unions called a major one-day strike over salaries in an effort to win inflation-busting raises for their members.

The 24-hour walkout also affected cargo transport by rail and ship, as workers at the country's ports and waterways joined the strike.

Many commuters opted to drive, causing delays on the roads, while those who could worked from home.

Unions are seeking a pay increase of at least 10.5% and have dismissed offers from employers of 5% in two stages plus one-off payments.

Labor strikes are a regular occurrence in Germany and normally end in a compromise deal between unions and employers.

The walkout already caused disruption and delays Sunday, as travelers scrambled to reach their destinations early.

