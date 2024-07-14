A shooting in Germany linked to a domestic dispute leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A shooting in southwestern Germany linked to a domestic dispute on Sunday left three dead and two wounded from the same family, police said.

The dead included the suspected shooter, another man and a woman, police spokesperson Ramona Döttling told The Associated Press. Police were called to the scene in the town of Albstadt, halfway between Stuttgart and Lake Constance, shortly after noon, she said.

The shooting took place in the same family, she said, adding an investigation was underway and there was no information on the motive for the shooting. The two wounded were women who were taken to a hospital in helicopters, Döttling said.