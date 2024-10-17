Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mets fans will get a little help when they sing “My Girl” at Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Friday: The Temptations will be in the ballpark

Via AP news wire
Friday 18 October 2024 00:10

The Temptations to perform `My Girl' and national anthem before NLCS Game 5 between Mets and Dodgers

Mets fans will get a little help when they sing “My Girl” at Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Friday: The Temptations will be in the ballpark.

The team said Thursday the four-time Grammy Award winners will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Citi Field before the Mets play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Immediately after the national anthem, the group will perform “My Girl,” its 1964 song that became The Temptations' first No. 1 hit.

Star shortstop Francisco Lindor switched his walk-up music before plate appearances to “My Girl” in late May, just before the Mets turned around their season following a slow start. Fans at Citi Field have taken to the song, continuing to sing the lyrics even after the music stops while Lindor is at bat.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

