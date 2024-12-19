The Black Crowes enjoy Grammy Awards love again several decades after first nomination

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The first time Chris and Rich Robinson were at the Grammy Awards, it was 1991. The New York Giants had won the Super Bowl, and the U.S. was in the midst of the Gulf War.

The siblings behind the band The Black Crowes had just released their debut album “Shake Your Money Maker” and were nominees for best new artist. They didn't have high hopes. Sure enough, Mariah Carey would take the crown.

“I don’t remember ever like getting too worked up about it,” singer-songwriter Chris Robinson recalls. “Of course, Mariah Carey is going to get that. Are they going to give it to these dirtbag kids from Atlanta who just came to the party really to get thrown out?”

Fast forward more than three decades and the Black Crowes have been invited back to the party, earning their second career Grammy nod this year for best rock album alongside the Rolling Stones.

“Literally just to be nominated is an amazing thing. And to be nominated next to the Rolling Stones makes it even better,” says Rich Robinson, the songwriter and guitarist.

Beside the Stones

The Black Crowes' rollicking "Happiness Bastards" is up for best rock album against “Romance” by Fontaines D.C., “Saviors” by Green Day, “TANGK” by IDLES, “Dark Matter” from Pearl Jam, “Hackney Diamonds” by the Stones and “No Name” from Jack White.

“To be in a place where it’s all clicking and it all feels right, that’s the real special feeling,” says Chris Robinson. “I think it reinforces our commitment and where we’re going.”

“Happiness Bastards” is a 10-track romping tour of rock, from the Southern boogie of “Rats and Clowns” to the stuttering stomp of “Cross Your Fingers” and the airy cool of “Wilted Rose.” There's blues harmonica, some glam rock, '70s harmonies and fun AC/DC-like riffs.

“It’s funky and it’s rockin' and it’s kind of a little bit salty here and there. But ultimately, I think it’s very interesting,” says Chris Robinson. “It’s just integrated with everything that we’ve done and where we’re going.”

The band last released a studio album in 2009, and the volatile Robinson brothers needed a decade apart before they regrouped in 2019. In 2022, they released an EP with covers of David Bowie, the Rolling Stones, the Temptations, T. Rex, Little Feat and Rod Stewart. Now they're in the same Grammy category as the Stones.

Critics have welcomed the brothers back, with Paste magazine calling the new album “a respectable collection of bluesy rockers that showcase the brothers’ strengths” and Rolling Stone describing it as “fun, energetic and, unmistakably not-crusty.”

Some cynics thought the reunion was simply a cash grab, an attempt to monetize fans of the band yearning for the '90s and a good-time rock concert. The strong album and Grammy love refutes that argument.

“Well, we did it and we’ve been successful. And all these years later we wrote these new songs and, boom, here we are,” says Chris Robinson. “The validation of that is really unique to us.”

Inside the writing process

The way the brothers come up with a song hadn't changed over the years. During the pandemic, Rich started sending a flood of ideas to his brother to see what clicked with him.

Chris wrote the lyrics for “Rats and Clowns” in 20 minutes after Rich — inspired by AC/DC — sent him a killer riff. “Rich just handed me a hanging curveball. ‘I can hit this,’ you know what I mean?” says Chris. “I have to emphasize how much fun we’re having in this band.”

One difference this time was the addition of an outside producer. The Robinson brothers had produced all The Black Crowes albums after their second and wanted a new element.

“We were like, ‘Let’s bring in someone that’s going to challenge us a little bit and maybe would have a point of view that we don’t have.’ Someone that can look at everything from 10,000 feet,” says Rich Robinson.

That happened with producer Jay Joyce, who has worked with artists like Cage the Elephant, Lainey Wilson and Eric Church. Joyce pushed them and was able to negotiate the sibling rivalry, what some call the U.S. equivalent to Oasis.

“Our story connects with people because if you have siblings, you understand the dynamic of that — how amazing it is and how difficult it can be,” says Chris Robinson.

His brother agrees: “We’ve had our ups and downs, we've had our trials and tribulations, and we kind of came out stronger in the end. Chris and I’s relationship is in the best place it’s been probably in our lives.”

The brothers hint about that on the album's last song — “Kindred Friends” — which strikes a loving, wistful note. “Kindred friend, where have you been?/Guess it's been a while/Through thick and thin/Many times again/Always makes me smile.”

The Robinsons say the song is partly about them but could be a toast to an old lover and is also reaching out to their fans after all these years.

“There’s a sweetness to it,” says Rich Robinson. “I sent it to Chris and what he sang on it was really moving. It’s a great way to end that record, you know?”

___

The 2025 Grammy Awards will air Feb. 2 live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. For more Grammy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/grammy-awards.