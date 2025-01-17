Beyoncé at the Grammys: A timeline of the most-awarded artist’s historic run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Give Beyoncé a record and she’ll break it.

When the 2025 Grammy Award nominations were announced, her genre-defying album “Cowboy Carter" led the nominations with 11.

That brought Beyoncé's career total nominations to a whopping 99, making her the most nominated artist in Grammys history. Another amazing feat: “Cowboy Carter” tied Michael Jackson's “Thriller” for the most nominated release.

Most impressive of all? She’s also the most decorated artist, having earned 32 trophies across her career. But two of the top prizes still elude her — record and album of the year.

Below, ahead of next month's show, dive into Beyoncé’s legacy with the Grammys. It’s stuffed with unforgettable moments, surprises and snubs.

2000

Beyoncé attends the Grammys for the first time alongside the rest of her girl group, Destiny’s Child: Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland and Farrah Franklin. Franklin would soon leave the band — but not before receiving its first nominations. “Bills, Bills, Bills” from their second studio album, “The Writing’s on the Wall,” was up for rhythm & blues song and R&B performance by a duo or group with vocal.

CAREER WINS: 0

CAREER NOMINATIONS: 2

2001

Now a trio, Beyoncé returns with Destiny’s Child to collect her first of many Grammy wins. “Say My Name” earns them the award for R&B song and R&B performance by a duo or group with vocal. It's also nominated in two of the big four categories, for song and record of the year.

“Independent Women Part I” from “Charlie’s Angels” also received a nomination, for song written for a motion picture, television or other visual media.

CAREER WINS: 2

CAREER NOMINATIONS: 7

2002

Sensing a pattern, here? Destiny’s Child won yet another Grammy the following year, in the R&B performance by a duo or group with vocal category for “Survivor.” Their album, also titled “Survivor,” was nominated for R&B album as well. Perhaps most notable is that Beyoncé made her live debut at the Grammys, when Destiny’s Child joined Alejandro Sanz for his hit, “Quisiera Ser.” Looking back, the bilingual, genre-melding feels prescient.

CAREER WINS: 3

CAREER NOMINATIONS: 9

2004

Fresh off the release of her debut solo album, 2003’s “Dangerously in Love,” Beyoncé cleaned house at the 2004 Grammys, winning five of the six categories she was up for: rap/sung collaboration and R&B song for “Crazy in Love,” contemporary R&B album for “Dangerously in Love,” R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals for “The Closer I Get To You” and female R&B vocal performance for “Dangerously In Love 2.”

She also performed alongside Prince, for a medley of “Purple Rain,” “Baby I’m a Star,” “Let’s Go Crazy” and of course, "Crazy in Love.”

CAREER WINS: 8

CAREER NOMINATIONS: 15

2005

Destiny’s Child’s final album, “Destiny Fulfilled,” earns a nomination for R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals for the track “Lose My Breath.” It does not win.

CAREER WINS: 8

CAREER NOMINATIONS: 16

2006

Destiny’s Child receives four nominations but does not win. They appear on stage to present the song of the year trophy to U2 for “Sometimes You Can’t Make It on Your Own.” Beyoncé receives two additional nominations and wins one — for R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals for “So Amazing” with Stevie Wonder.

CAREER WINS: 9

CAREER NOMINATIONS: 22

2007

Beyoncé’s solo reign continues. She receives four more nominations and wins contemporary R&B album for her second solo album, “B’Day.” She performs “Listen” from “Dreamgirls,” the Broadway adaptation she starred in.

CAREER WINS: 10

CAREER NOMINATIONS: 26

2008

Beyoncé performs a raucous rendition of “Proud Mary” alongside Tina Turner — two generations of icons — and scores three additional nominations.

CAREER WINS: 10

CAREER NOMINATIONS: 29

2009

“My, Myself and I” is nominated for female R&B vocal performance but does not win.

CAREER WINS: 10

CAREER NOMINATIONS: 30

2010

Rename them the Beyoncé awards. She scores 10 nominations and takes home six trophies — three for “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)” alone. She also won traditional R&B vocal performance for her rendition of “At Last,” having portrayed Etta James in the film “Cadillac Records.” “Halo” won the female pop vocal performance award and contemporary R&B album went to her “I Am… Sasha Fierce.”

She performed “If I Were a Boy” at the ceremony, effortlessly transitioning into a fiery cover of Alanis Morissette’s “You Outta Know," and then returning into her single.

CAREER WINS: 16

CAREER NOMINATIONS: 40

2011 - 2012

Beyoncé rakes in three nominations in 2011 and two in 2012. She does not win.

CAREER WINS: 16

CAREER NOMINATIONS: 45

2013

Beyoncé wins the only award she is nominated for — traditional R&B performance for “Love on Top” — but does not attend the show.

CAREER WINS: 17

CAREER NOMINATIONS: 46

2014

Beyoncé lights up the Grammys stage for “Drunk in Love” alongside husband Jay-Z. She receives another nomination for her feature on his track “Part II (On the Run)” in the rap/sung collaboration category, but it does not win.

CAREER WINS: 17

CAREER NOMINATIONS: 47

2015

Beyoncé is joined by a male choir for an affecting cover of “Take My Hand, Precious Lord” following the killings of Eric Garner and Michael Brown. She also receives six nominations and wins three. Her self-titled album wins for surround sound album; “Drunk in Love” takes home R&B song and performance.

CAREER WINS: 20

CAREER NOMINATIONS: 53

2017

Beyoncé's “Lemonade” – AP’s pick for best album of the decade, a career-defining and culture-shifting release — earns her nine nominations and two wins, for urban contemporary album and music video, for “Formation.” She loses out in three of the big four categories — album, song and record of the year — reinforcing some critics’ belief that Beyoncé is routinely undercelebrated in the general field. Adele, who wins albums of the year, dedicates her speech to Beyoncé.

And a very pregnant Beyoncé also performs “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles.”

CAREER WINS: 22

CAREER NOMINATIONS: 62

2018

Beyoncé scores a nomination for her role on Jay-Z’s “Family Feud.” It does not win.

CAREER WINS: 22

CAREER NOMINATIONS: 63

2019

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s collaborative album, “Everything Is Love,” wins urban contemporary album. “Summer” and “Ape----” receive nominations.

CAREER WINS: 23

CAREER NOMINATIONS: 66

2020

Beyoncé's “HOMECOMING: A film by Beyoncé,” an inside look at her redefining headlining set at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, wins music film. She also receives three nominations for her work on “The Lion King: The Gift.”

CAREER WINS: 24

CAREER NOMINATIONS: 70

2021

Nine nominations, four wins — it is the Beyoncé Grammys once again. She makes history, becoming the woman with the most Grammy wins.

CAREER WINS: 28

CAREER NOMINATIONS: 79

2023

After “Lemonade,” no one seemed to question if Beyoncé would continue to make innovative, risky art that furthered not only the bounds of pop music but also centered Black music and performance in an industry quick to whitewash. But what would the next level look like?

Then she released “Renaissance.” She earned another nine nominations and four wins: for dance/electronic recording, dance/electronic music album, traditional R&B performance and R&B song. Record, song and album of the year still evaded. In doing so, she becomes the most awarded artist in Grammy history.

CAREER WINS: 32

CAREER NOMINATIONS: 88

2025

Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” scores 11 nominations, including album, record and song of the year. She received nominations in a wide range of categories, including pop, melodic rap performance — and for the first time ever, country and Americana.

CAREER NOMINATIONS: 99

___

The 67th Grammy Awards will be held Feb. 2 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+. For more coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/grammy-awards.