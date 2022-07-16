Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes in Greece
An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukraine-based airline has crashed near the city of Kavala in northern Greece
Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes in GreeceShow all 4
An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukraine-based airline crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala in northern Greece, authorities said.
Greek Civil Aviation authorities say the flight was heading from Serbia to Jordan, but have not been able to confirm how many people were on board or what the plane's cargo was. It was operated by Meridian, a cargo carrier.
The pilot managed to alert authorities about a problem in one of the plane's engines and he was given the choice of landing in either the Thessaloniki or Kavala airports. He opted for Kavala, which was closer, but the plane crashed about 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of the airport, Greece's Civil Aviation authority said.
“We were hearing explosions until a few minutes ago," Filippos Anastassiadis, mayor of the municipality of Paggaio, told the Associated Press. “I am about 300 meters from the site of the crash."
Locals reported seeing a fireball and a plume of smoke. The explosions have sparked speculation among locals and some Greek media the plane was carrying explosives.
State broadcaster ERT reported that army explosive experts were en route to the site, located on farmland close to two villages that are part of the Paggaio municipality.
The fire service has cordoned off the area.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.