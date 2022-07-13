Prominent Greek actor-director found guilty of 2 rapes
A prominent Greek stage actor and director has been convicted of raping two men when they were minors
Prominent Greek actor-director found guilty of 2 rapesShow all 4
A prominent Greek stage actor and director has been found guilty of raping two men when they were minors.
Dimitris Lignadis, 57, was found guilty by an Athens court Wednesday in two out of four cases of rape.
Lignadis was acquitted for insufficient evidence in a third case, while the fourth accuser never appeared in court to testify, despite a court decision ordering him to. He had provided a false address.
The two rapes Lignadis was convicted of occurred in 2010 and 2015. His lawyer is now calling for the court to consider mitigating circumstances in sentencing Lignadis. The prosecutor will follow. It wasn't yet clear when the sentencing would take place.
Lignadis, who has denied the charges, had been ordered jailed when the accusations surfaced in February 2021. A few days earlier, he had resigned from his post of artistic director of Greece’s National Theater which he had held since 2019.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.