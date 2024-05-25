List of winners at the 77th Cannes Film Festival
“Anora,” a film by director Sean Baker about a Brooklyn sex worker who marries the son of a wealthy Russian oligarch, has won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival
List of winners at the 77th Cannes Festival, as selected by a jury led by director Greta Gerwig and announced Saturday.
PALME d’OR
“Anora”
GRAND PRIX
“All We Imagine as Light”
JURY PRIZE
“Emilia Perez”
SPECIAL PRIZE
“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”
BEST ACTOR
Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness”
BEST ACTRESS
Ensemble of “Emilia Perez," Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz
BEST DIRECTOR
Miguel Gomes, “Grand Tour”
BEST SCREENPLAY
“The Substance”
BEST FIRST FEATURE (Camera d'Or)
“Armand”
