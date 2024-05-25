Jump to content

List of winners at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

“Anora,” a film by director Sean Baker about a Brooklyn sex worker who marries the son of a wealthy Russian oligarch, has won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival

Via AP news wire
Saturday 25 May 2024 19:28

List of winners at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Show all 3

List of winners at the 77th Cannes Festival, as selected by a jury led by director Greta Gerwig and announced Saturday.

PALME d’OR

“Anora”

GRAND PRIX

“All We Imagine as Light”

JURY PRIZE

“Emilia Perez”

SPECIAL PRIZE

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

BEST ACTOR

Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness”

BEST ACTRESS

Ensemble of “Emilia Perez," Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz

BEST DIRECTOR

Miguel Gomes, “Grand Tour”

BEST SCREENPLAY

“The Substance”

BEST FIRST FEATURE (Camera d'Or)

“Armand”

___

For move coverage of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/cannes-film-festival

