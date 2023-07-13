Guatemala's top election tribunal is raided after confirming results, deepening political crisis

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Guatemala's Attorney General’s Office raided the headquarters of the country’s electoral authority just hours after it certified the results of the country’s June 25 election, sending the country deeper into political turmoil.

The Thursday morning raid appeared to be connected to prosecutors’ attempt to keep progressive candidate Bernardo Arévalo from competing in a runoff election Aug. 20.

On Wednesday, the Attorney General’s Office announced that a judge had suspended the legal status of Arévalo’s Seed Movement party, for alleged violations when it gathered the necessary signatures to form.

Supreme Electoral Tribunal spokesman David de León confirmed the raid. The Attorney General’s Office said the raid’s purpose was to search and seize evidence from voter rolls.