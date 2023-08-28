Guatemala's electoral registry has suspended the party of the presidential election winner

Jump to content

Guatemala’s electoral registry has suspended the Seed Movement, the party of Bernardo Arévalo, the progressive candidate who won Guatemala’s presidential elections this month

Associated Press
Tuesday 29 August 2023 00:43
Guatemala Election
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Guatemala's electoral registry suspended the Seed Movement, the party of Bernardo Arévalo, the progressive candidate who won Guatemala's presidential elections this month, the party's lawyer confirmed on Monday.

The elimination of the party's registration comes after one of the most tumultuous elections in the Central American nation's recent history, and waves of judicial efforts to knock Arévalo out of the race.

The question that now stands is: what will it mean for Arévalo as he's set to take the presidency?

