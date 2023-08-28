Guatemala's electoral registry has suspended the party of the presidential election winner

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Guatemala's electoral registry suspended the Seed Movement, the party of Bernardo Arévalo, the progressive candidate who won Guatemala's presidential elections this month, the party's lawyer confirmed on Monday.

The elimination of the party's registration comes after one of the most tumultuous elections in the Central American nation's recent history, and waves of judicial efforts to knock Arévalo out of the race.

The question that now stands is: what will it mean for Arévalo as he's set to take the presidency?