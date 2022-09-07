Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Thousands across Haiti demand ouster of PM in new protest

Thousands of people in Haiti’s capital and other major cities have organized new protests to demand safer streets, more affordable goods and the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 07 September 2022 23:05

Thousands across Haiti demand ouster of PM in new protest

Show all 6

Thousands of people in Haiti’s capital and other major cities organized new protests on Wednesday to demand safer streets, more affordable goods and the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

The occasional crack of gunfire mixed with the shouting and clapping of protesters as they marched through streets blocked by rocks, trucks and burning tires.

“Ariel, you have to go! Go, Ariel! Go, Ariel!” a crowd in the capital of Port-au-Prince yelled.

One protester held up a sign that read, “DOWN WITH MISERY” while another yelled expletives at the government as he lamented a severe lack of jobs.

“We need money to survive!" said Ronald Jean.

Recommended

Other protests paralyzed various coastal cities in Haiti’s northern regions and southern regions including Port-de-Paix, Petit-Goave and Jeremie with police firing tear gas to disburse the crowd.

Haitians have organized a growing number of protests amid an increase in gang-related kidnappings and killings, a spike in the prices of basic goods and a severe lack of fuel amid an inflation rate that has hit 30%.

On Tuesday, the prime minister’s office issued a statement saying that it was “aware of the seriousness of the situation,” and that Henry would take several measures including implementing social programs to alleviate extreme poverty and ensure that more fuel is available at gas stations. Henry called for calm and urged people not to give in to political manipulation.

Haiti has grown increasingly unstable ever since the July 7, 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, with gangs growing more powerful as Henry’s administration keeps pushing back the date for general elections scheduled to be held last year.

___

Associated Press videographer Pierre-Richard Luxama in Port-au-Prince, Haiti contributed.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in