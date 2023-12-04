Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jim Leyland elected to baseball's Hall of Fame, becomes 23rd manager in Cooperstown

Jim Leyland, who led the Florida Marlins to a World Series title in 1997 and won 1,769 regular-season games over 22 seasons as an entertaining and at-times crusty big league manager, was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame

Ronald Blum
Monday 04 December 2023 00:44
Hall of Fame Baseball
Hall of Fame Baseball
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Jim Leyland, who led the Florida Marlins to a World Series title in 1997 and won 1,769 regular-season games over 22 seasons as an entertaining and at-times crusty big league manager, was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Now 78, Leyland received 15 of 16 votes by the contemporary era committee for managers, executives and umpires. He becomes the 23rd manager in the hall.

Former player and manager Lou Piniella fell one vote short and former player, broadcaster and executive Bill White was two shy.

Leyland managed Pittsburgh, Florida, Colorado and Detroit from 1986 to 2013.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in