Camilo Guevara, son of Cuba's rebel hero Che Guevara, dies

A son of revolutionary leader Ernesto “Che” Guevara and director of a center dedicated to studying him has died, Camilo Guevara March was 60

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 30 August 2022 17:58
Austria Camilo Guevara Obit
Camilo Guevara March, a son of revolutionary leader Ernesto “Che” Guevara and director of a center dedicated to studying him, has died, Cuban officials said Tuesday. He was 60.

The official news agency Prensa Latina said he died during a visit to Caracas, Venezuela, of “pulmonary thrombosis which led to a heart attack.”

He was the third of four children born to Aleida March and Che Guevara, the Argentine physician who became a legendary figure fighting alongside Fidel Castro during Cuba's revolution — and who later led rebel bands in other nations.

Along with his mother, he was director of the Center of Che Guevara Studies in Havana, which houses documents and other items related to the rebel leader.

Camilo Guevara March had a generally low public profile, though he sometimes appeared at events honoring his father and publicly opposed use of Che Guevara's image in marketing campaigns.

“With deep pain, we say farewell to Camilo, son of Che and promoter of his ideas," President Miguel Díaz-Canel wrote on his Twitter account.

He is survived by a daughter, Camila, product of his marriage to the late singer Suylén Milanés, daughter of singer Pablo Milanés.

