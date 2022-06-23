Orioles OF Hays hits for cycle vs Nationals

Austin Hays has become the sixth player in Orioles history to hit for the cycle, an accomplishment he completed in the midst of a persistent rain shower.

Facing Washington Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin on Wednesday night, Hays got an infield single in the first inning, hit a solo shot in the third and tripled in the fourth. That seemingly left the 26-year-old outfielder plenty of time to tack on the double that would make him the sixth player in Orioles history to hit for the cycle.

But a heavy rain stopped play for 44 minutes in the fifth inning after the game became official with Baltimore up 3-0. It was raining again in the sixth, when Hays cracked a double to center off Steve Cishek to complete the cycle.

Time was called again before the seventh inning because the rain had intensified.

The last Baltimore player to hit for the cycle was Jonathan Villar against the Yankees in August 2019. Before that, Brooks Robinson, Cal Ripken Jr., Aubrey Huff, and Felix Pie accomplished the feat.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports