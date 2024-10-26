Helicopter carrying medical workers crashes in central Russia, killing all 4 people on board

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A Mi-2 helicopter crashed in Russia's central Kirov region on Saturday, killing all four people on board, emergency officials reported.

The helicopter, operated by one pilot and carrying a doctor and two paramedics, crashed in a forest near the village of Beleenki, about 700 kilometers (435 miles) east of Moscow, according to an online statement from Russia's Emergency Ministry.

Rescuers initially only found three bodies at the site of the crash, but later located the fourth, the ministry said.

The authorities didn't immediately say what may have caused the crash.

The Mi-2 is a small, Soviet-designed helicopter used for a variety of purposes.