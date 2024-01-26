Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press
Friday 26 January 2024 08:23

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Jan. 19-25, 2024

The gold chariot bearing the idol of Hindu god Lord Murugan moves through the town to mark the start of Thaipusam, an annual festival on Malaysia's Penang Island; Hindu devotees perform rituals by a polluted Hanumante river during Madhav Narayan festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal; Indian people celebrate the Republic Day throughout the country; workers hurry to finish a tunnel at a Mass Rapid Transit construction site in Jakarta, Indonesia; people gather around a fire in China’s western Xinjiang region following a deadly earthquake; and first responders fight deadly explosions in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo.

