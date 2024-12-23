Pandas An An and Ke Ke celebrate their 1st Christmas in Hong Kong

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A pair of five-year-old pandas, named An An and Ke Ke, celebrated their first Christmas early in a Hong Kong park Monday, munching on special treats and looking cute for the cameras.

An An, the male panda, was presented with an ice slab that had “Merry Christmas” written on it with sweet potato and carrots while Ke Ke, his female companion, got a snowman garnished with slices of carrot and apple in a special press event before visitors streamed to the park.

China sent the pair to Hong Kong in late September in a bid to boost tourism in the city. They were quarantined for a couple of months before they made their debut to enthusiastic visitors at the city’s Ocean Park theme park, joining four other pandas.

An An is described as intelligent and active while Ke Ke is known to have a gentle temperament and is a good climber.

Pandas are widely seen as China’s unofficial national mascot, as they are only found in China’s southwest and their population is under threat from development. The Chinese government actively breeds pandas and raises them as part of a national program. It also loans the animals out in an international program with overseas zoos as part of Beijing’s soft-power diplomacy.

Hong Kong’s Ocean Park has been hosting pandas since 1999, when the first pair, An An and Jia Jia, arrived in the financial hub shortly after the former British colony returned to China.