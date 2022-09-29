Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Former Hong Kong lawmaker sentenced to 3 1/2 years in jail

Former Hong Kong lawmaker and pro-democracy activist Ted Hui has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in jail for criminal contempt after he skipped bail and fled overseas, missing trial for cases against him

Zen Soo
Thursday 29 September 2022 11:55
Hong Kong
Hong Kong
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Former Hong Kong lawmaker and pro-democracy activist Ted Hui was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in jail for criminal contempt after he skipped bail and fled overseas, missing trial for cases against him.

Hui was facing charges for his role in an anti-government protest in 2019 when he left Hong Kong in December 2020. He provided what have since been deemed “false documents” as part of his application to lift travel restrictions: invitation letters and an itinerary for an official trip to Denmark.

Hui was granted approval to leave. However, he did not return to Hong Kong and eventually settled in Australia.

Hui’s sentencing comes amid a crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong after months of anti-government protests in 2019.

Authorities have arrested dozens of pro-democracy activists and many of the city’s most outspoken activists have either been jailed or fled abroad.

Recommended

In a written judgment, High Court Judge Andrew Chan said that Hui had “carefully orchestrated” the deception, and that his actions “made a mockery of the criminal justice system.”

Hui was sentenced in absentia to 3 1/2 years of prison as he had shown “no remorse” for his actions.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Hui reacted to the sentencing with “dismissive derision” and described Thursday’s ruling as “barking at the moon.”

“I will continue to openly flout the unjust laws imposed by the Hong Kong Communist Party’s court system, as I stand resolute in my fight for Hong Kongers’ freedom until the end,” he wrote.

While in Hong Kong, Hui had been an outspoken pro-democracy lawmaker. He was also known for disrupting a legislative session after he threw a rotten plant in the chamber to stop a debate of the national anthem bill. He was subsequently fined 52,000 Hong Kong dollars ($6,600) for the act.

Hui is also wanted by authorities for allegedly inciting others to cast blank votes at the 2021 legislative election.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in