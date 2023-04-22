AP-Week in Pictures: Global / April 15 - 21, 2023
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / April 15 - 21, 2023Show all 22
April 15 - 21, 2023
From environmental activists protesting outside the Houses of Parliament in London, to the running of the Boston Marathon, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.
The selections were curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.
Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/apnews/ AP Images on Twitter:https://twitter.com/AP_Images