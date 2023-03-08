Video captures dramatic moment SUV slams into Houston cafe

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A podcaster caught the startling moment an SUV crashed into the Houston cafe, sending shattering glass toward him and the guest he was interviewing on video.

No one was injured in the Saturday crash, Houston police said.

Seconds before the Chevrolet Tahoe plowed into Tout Suite cafe, podcaster Nathan Reeves said: “It got so quiet in here.”

Video shows Reeves wiggling away after the impact slammed, breaking window panes against him and his guest.

“It was shock and a lot of adrenaline at first. But then after we made sure everybody seemed to be OK,” the 20-year-old Reeves told the Associated Press. “I was just freaking out that I got the whole thing on film.”

Reeves had been filming his interview with guest, Alexsey Reyes, a 22-year-old Houston photographer. It was Reeves' fifth episode for his YouTube Channel November Romeo.

A woman driving the Tahoe with two passengers had run a red light, and then struck a Ford Escape before crashing into the business where there were more than a dozen people inside, Houston police spokesperson John Cannon said.

The podcast episode showing the crash was uploaded to Reeves’ YouTube channel and has amassed tens of thousands of views.

Days later, Reyes said he is still processing the crash, and that he found glass shards in his hair and arms later in the day.

“The more days pass (the more) I am realizing how badly it could have ended,” he said.