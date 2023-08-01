Jump to content

The Mets are trading 3-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to the Astros, AP source says

The Houston Astros are bringing back Justin Verlander, acquiring the three-time Cy Young Award winner from the New York Mets in a trade deadline blockbuster Tuesday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the agreement

Kristie Rieken
Tuesday 01 August 2023 20:10
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Houston Astros are bringing back Justin Verlander, acquiring the three-time Cy Young Award winner from the New York Mets in a trade deadline blockbuster Tuesday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the agreement.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn't announced the agreement. Multiple reports said the Astros were sending top outfield prospect Drew Gilbert to the Mets.

The underperforming Mets are dismantling the most expensive roster in major league history. They dealt ace Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers on Sunday and followed up Tuesday by shedding Verlander, who they signed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract in December.

The 40-year-old Verlander earned his 250th career victory on Sunday, and 61 of those came with Houston. He was first acquired from the Detroit Tigers during the 2017 season, when he helped pitch the Astros to a World Series title.

He won his third Cy Young Award and second World Series with Houston last season, then became a free agent.

The Astros have won the AL West in five of the past six seasons but currently trail the Texas Rangers by half a game.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

