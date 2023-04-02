Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Butler's buzzer-beater sends San Diego State to title game

Lamont Butler hit jump shot at the buzzer, sending San Diego State to its first national championship game with a 72-71 win over fellow mid-major Florida Atlantic in the Final Four

John Marshall
Sunday 02 April 2023 01:38

Butler's buzzer-beater sends San Diego State to title game

Show all 6

Lamont Butler hit jump shot at the buzzer, sending San Diego State to its first national championship game with a 72-71 win over fellow mid-major Florida Atlantic in the Final Four on Saturday night.

With FAU leading by three, San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee hit a short jumper to cut it to 71-70. After FAU's Johnell Davis missed a contested layup, the Aztecs didn't call timeout and got the ball to Butler. He worked the clock down before hitting the shot that sent the Aztecs racing out onto the floor.

San Diego State will face UConn or Miami in Monday’s championship game

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in