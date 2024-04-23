Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Texas deputy dies after being hit by truck while helping during accident

Officials say a deputy who was a 20-year-veteran of a Houston-area sheriff’s office has died after being hit by a truck while trying to help a driver following a minor crash

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 23 April 2024 21:34

A deputy who was a 20-year-veteran of a Houston-area sheriff’s office died Tuesday after being hit by a truck while trying to help a driver following a minor crash, according to officials.

John Coddou had pulled over to help following the crash at 9:30 a.m. northwest of Houston, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

A white Chevy truck that was traveling on the roadway swerved to avoid Coddou’s vehicle and veered onto the median, where Coddou was helping with the minor crash.

Coddou tried to avoid the truck but he was hit, Gonzalez.

He was flown by helicopter to a Houston hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Gonzalez said.

“Our hearts are broken, our spirits are crushed,” Gonzalez said. “It’s a sad day in Harris County as we mourn the loss of one of our deputies that died in the line of duty.”

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, Gonzalez said.

Caddou, 50, was an Army veteran and had been assigned to the violent crimes unit of the sheriff’s office. He was married.

Gonzalez said that Caddou could have decided not to stop and drive past the crash scene.

“But that wasn’t who John was. By all accounts, he was a public servant through and through,” Gonzalez said.

