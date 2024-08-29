Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Yemen's Houthi rebel video shows they planted bombs on tanker now threatening Red Sea oil spill

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have released footage showing that they boarded and intentionally set explosives aboard a Greek-flagged tanker that was abandoned after they repeatedly attacked it, putting the Red Sea at risk of a major oil spill

Via AP news wire
Thursday 29 August 2024 17:38

Yemen's Houthi rebel video shows they planted bombs on tanker now threatening Red Sea oil spill

Show all 5

Yemen's Houthi rebels released footage Thursday showing that they boarded and intentionally set explosives aboard a Greek-flagged tanker that had been abandoned after they repeatedly attacked it, putting the Red Sea at risk of a major oil spill.

The Houthis chanted their group's motto as the explosives detonated aboard the oil tanker Sounion: “God is the greatest; death to America; death to Israel; curse the Jews; victory to Islam.”

The Sounion carried some 1 million barrels of oil when the Houthis initially attacked it last week. In the time since, Western countries and the United Nations have warned any oil spill from the Sounion could devastate the coral reefs and wildlife that call the Red Sea home.

The Houthis have been attacking shipping over the Israel-Hamas war for months now and say they'll continue those attacks. They suggested that they may allow the Sounion to be salvaged, though the rebels already once blocked crews trying to reach the abandoned vessel, the U.S. military said.

Thank you for registering

