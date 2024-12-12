Ex-FBI informant accused of lying about Bidens agrees to plead guilty to federal charges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A former FBI informant accused of falsely claiming that President Joe Biden and his son Hunter accepted bribes has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges, according to court papers filed Thursday.

As part of the plea deal with Justice Department special counsel David Weiss, Alexander Smirnov will admit he fabricated that the story that became central to the Republican impeachment inquiry in Congress.

The plea agreement comes just weeks after prosecutors filed new tax evasion charges against Smirnov. The two sides will recommend a sentence of at least two years behind bars and no more than six years, according to the agreement.

Attorneys for Smirnov didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.

Smirnov was arrested in February on allegations that he falsely reported to the FBI in June 2020 that executives associated with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma paid Hunter Biden and Joe Biden $5 million each in 2015 or 2016. Smirnov told his handler that an executive claimed to have hired Hunter Biden to “protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems,” according to court documents.

Prosecutors said Smirnov had contact with Burisma executives, but it was routine and actually took place in 2017, after President Barack Obama and Biden, his vice president, had left office—when Biden would have had no ability to influence U.S. policy. Prosecutors said he made the bribery allegations after he “expressed bias” against Biden while he was a presidential candidate.

He repeated some of the false claims when he was interviewed by FBI agents in September 2023 and changed his story about others and “promoted a new false narrative after he said he met with Russian officials,” prosecutors said.

Smirnov has agreed to plead guilty to charges of tax evasion and causing a false FBI record, according to court papers.

Smirnov is being prosecuted by the same special counsel who brought federal gun and tax charges against Hunter Biden. Hunter was supposed to be sentenced this month on his convictions in those cases until he was pardoned by his father.