11 dead, 4 injured in fire at scrap warehouse in India
A major fire in a scrap warehouse has killed at least 11 people and injured four others in India’s southern Hyderabad city
A major fire in a scrap warehouse killed at least 11 people and injured four others Wednesday in India's southern Hyderabad city, police and officials said.
Police said 15 laborers were sleeping in the shop when fire caused by a short-circuit broke out, trapping the people inside. The laborers were from the eastern state of Bihar — about 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) away — and had come to Hyderabad for employment.
Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, the chief minister of Telangana state, of which Hyderabad is the capital, expressed his condolences and ordered monetary compensation for the deceased.
Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.
