Secretly recorded videos are backbone of corruption trial for longest-serving legislative leader

Hours of secretly recorded videos and phone calls have offered a rare glimpse into how the longest-serving legislative leader in American history operated behind closed doors.

As the corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan stretches into its third month, testimony has covered his multiple alleged schemes, from kickbacks involving the state’s largest utility company to Chinatown developments benefiting his private tax firm.

Jurors have heard from a congresswoman, former state legislators and the government’s star witness: a former Chicago alderman who secretly wore a wire.

Here’s a closer look at the ongoing trial:

The charges

Madigan, who was speaker for over three decades, is charged in a 23-count indictment for bribery, racketeering, wire fraud and other crimes.

Prosecutors allege he exploited his unmatched influence not only as the Illinois House speaker but also as head of the state's Democratic Party for personal gain and to amass even more power. A tax attorney, he’s also accused of benefiting from private work that was illegally steered to his law firm.

The trial has shown how Madigan worked, with the lines between his political and personal roles intertwined.

For instance, meetings often took place at his downtown law office, whether they were for political or legal work. Elected officials or his political advisors were often present alongside business contacts. Even in meetings about tax work, he was called “the speaker," the recordings show.

In one 2014 meeting secretly recorded by a businessman also working undercover, a City Council member introduced Madigan to hotel developers for a Chinatown project. Madigan pitched his firm’s business.

“We’re not interested in a quick killing here. We’re interested in a long-term relationship,” Madigan said. “In terms of the quality of representation that you get from this law firm, we don’t take a second seat to anybody. “

Afterward, the alderman told a businessman: “If he works with the speaker, he will get anything he needs for that hotel.”

Star witness

One of the most-anticipated parts of the trial has been the testimony of former Chicago Alderman Danny Solis. A council member for 23 years, Solis led the powerful zoning committee.

As Madigan sought business for his tax firm, Solis met with Madigan over projects in the alderman’s ward, which then included Chinatown and the trendy West Loop neighborhood near downtown.

But unknown to everyone — including his family — Solis was working for federal agents, recording meetings and phone calls.

“It was critical that the undercover work I was doing remain secret,” Solis, 75, testified in court.

He told jurors that federal agents approached him in June 2016 and he agreed to cooperate to avoid prison for admitted wrongdoing including bribery.

However, Solis could be a problematic witness.

He faced massive financial issues, marital problems after an affair and ethical lapses, including accepting favors from a developer who arranged for Solis to get Viagra and massages “that turned sexual.” He also testified he acted on requests from federal agents, including proposing that Madigan appoint him to a board after he left office.

Defense attorneys called Solis unreliable and blasted his financial wrongdoing, including misspending campaign funds for a trip to Puerto Rico, his son’s school tuition and a car.

“As an alderman and as chair of the zoning committee, you committed many crimes, is that correct?” Madigan attorney Daniel Collins asked Solis during cross examination.

“Yes,” Solis said.

Other witnesses have included U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinksi, who testified about Madigan’s influence in 2018 while she worked as an advisor for Gov. JB Pritzker.

The recordings

Some of the Solis videos are shaky and it's unclear how he recorded them. There’s extended footage of ceilings and office walls. Many calls are short.

But they show how Madigan, who famously didn't have a cellphone or email address, operated.

In January 2018, Madigan called up Solis and asked about a proposed West Loop apartment building.

“Is that going to go ahead? You know why I’m interested,” Madigan says.

Solis asks if Madigan knew the developers.

“No, but I’d like to,” he says.

Solis told jurors that Madigan’s influence would be helpful to him, so he provided introductions.

“I wanted to curry political favor with Mr. Madigan,” Solis told jurors.

The schemes

A sweeping investigation of public corruption in Illinois has already produced convictions of other elected officials and Madigan’s former chief of staff.

Among other schemes, Madigan is accused of using his influence to pass legislation favorable to electric utility ComEd. In return, ComEd allegedly offered Madigan loyalists kickbacks, contracts and jobs where they did little or no work.

“When Madigan saw an opportunity to enrich himself, he took it,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Streicker told jurors.

Defense attorneys have painted Madigan as a devoted public servant, calling him "incorruptible.”

Madigan, who has has “adamantly” denied wrongdoing in the past, hasn't spoken publicly during the trial. He spends the proceedings watching witnesses and jurors intently, often taking notes. Family members including his daughter, former Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, have attended court.

Also standing trial with Madigan is longtime confidant Michael McClain, 76, who already has been found guilty in a separate, related case. Last year, federal jurors convicted McClain and three others of the bribery conspiracy involving ComEd.

The trial is expected to extend into mid-January.