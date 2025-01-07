In surprising move, former longtime Illinois House speaker takes stand at his own corruption trial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Once the longest-serving legislative leader in U.S. history, Michael Madigan took the stand Tuesday at his own corruption trial, a shocking move for a man once considered the most powerful politician in Illinois.

The former Illinois House speaker's trial has lasted three months revealing meticulous details on the Chicago Democrat’s many alleged schemes in both his public roles and private work as a tax attorney. That has included hours of secretly-recorded videos and calls from a former alderman turned FBI mole.

But on Tuesday, Madigan, who is famously private, doesn’t have an email address or own a cellphone, took control of the narrative, telling deeply personal stories about growing up in a tough household and living what he described as a hardworking life of public service.

“When people asked me for help, if possible, I tried to help them,” said Madigan, who wore a grey suit and looked directly at jurors as he spoke.

His defense attorney asked a series of questions, including whether he ever traded public office for private gain or accepted things of value in exchange for a promise to take official action. Each time Madigan answered, “No.”

The 82-year-old’s unusual decision to testify surprised political observers.

Once word emerged that Madigan would take the stand Tuesday afternoon, seats in the courtroom and an overflow room for public viewing at the federal courthouse in downtown Chicago quickly filled up.

Madigan is charged in a 23-count indictment for crimes include bribery, racketeering and wire fraud. Prosecutors allege he exploited his influence not only as speaker but also as head of the Democratic Party of Illinois for personal gain and to amass even more power. He also allegedly had private tax work illegally steered to his law firm.

His alleged schemes include using his influence to pass legislation favorable to electric utility ComEd. In return, ComEd offered kickbacks, jobs and contracts to Madigan loyalists, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors have called former aides, legislators, a congresswoman and business leaders to the stand to illustrate Madigan's power and influence. Madigan set much of Illinois’ political agenda, deciding which pieces of legislation would get a vote. He controlled multiple political funds, allowing him to pick candidates to run. He also oversaw political mapmaking, ensuring boundaries favorable to Democrats.

But on the stand, Madigan, who resigned in 2021, spent time talking about his first jobs working for the city, including on a garbage truck. He described meeting his wife and raising kids. One of his children, former Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, sat in the packed courtroom Tuesday.

Defense attorneys sought to humanize the speaker, calling him “Mike” during questioning.

Madigan described a hardscrabble life growing up in the middle-class Chicago neighborhood near Midway International Airport and told stories about having an angry alcoholic father and having little say in which schools he could attend or jobs he could work. The atmosphere was far from “nurturing” he said.

“In that house my parents never told me that they loved me,” he said. “They never embraced. They never hugged.”

Also Tuesday, Madigan began discussing his leadership as speaker, something defense attorneys are expected to pick apart.

The trial, which started in October, is expected to last until late January.

Also standing trial with Madigan is longtime confidant Michael McClain who already has been found guilty in a separate, related case. Last year, federal jurors convicted McClain and three others of the bribery conspiracy involving ComEd.

A sweeping investigation of public corruption has already produced convictions of legislators and Madigan’s former chief of staff.