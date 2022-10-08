Another man arrested after slaying of 1 cop, wounding of 2nd

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Another person has been arrested in connection with the killing of one police officer and the wounding of a second at a northern Illinois hotel in late December, Illinois State Police said Friday.

Illinois police Division of Criminal Investigation officials arrested Xavier Harris, 22, of Bradley, on Wednesday on two counts of obstructing justice and two counts of concealing or aiding a fugitive.

On Dec. 29, the Bradley Police Department responded to a Comfort Inn on a report of dogs barking in an unattended vehicle. Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic was shot and killed and Officer Tyler Bailey was also shot and critically wounded, police said. Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris were subsequently charged with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors have said the officers were investigating a complaint about dogs that were barking in a car parked outside of a Comfort Inn when Sullivan shot Bailey in the head after he and Rittmanic knocked on the door of the room where Sullivan and Harris were staying. Sullivan then allegedly shot at Rittmanic, chased her down a hallway and disarmed her with Xandria Harris’ help before he shot the officer twice with her own gun as she pleaded for her life.

Xavier Harris was issued a bond of $75,000 Friday, police said. He is jailed in Kankakee.

“Today’s charges are the result of our collective commitment to ensure that every individual who aided and assisted in the events of December 29, 2021, are held accountable," Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said in a statement.

Police didn't say what Xavier Harris did to warrant the charges. It wasn't clear whether he's related to Xandria Harris.

Bradley is a village of about 16,000 people roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Chicago.