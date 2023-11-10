Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press
Friday 10 November 2023 07:39

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Show all 11

Nov. 3-9, 2023

Workers collected marigold flowers in India and trapped fish in Cambodia. Citizens protested the Israel-Hamas war in South Korea and Indonesia. Air pollution grayed skies in India. An assembly line robot killed a worker in South Korea. People mourned the dead following an earthquake in Nepal, and Britain’s Prince William joined a dragon boat event in Singapore.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in