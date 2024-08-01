PHOTO COLLECTION: At a home for India's unwanted elders, faces of pain and resilience
Via AP news wire
Thursday 01 August 2024 19:49
PHOTO COLLECTION: At a home for India's unwanted elders, faces of pain and resilienceShow all 12
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.